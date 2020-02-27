BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) Price Target Cut to $14.50

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) had its target price lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank from $15.00 to $14.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the investment management company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.85% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TCPC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub lowered BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. TheStreet raised BlackRock TCP Capital from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered BlackRock TCP Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.60.

Shares of NASDAQ TCPC traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.20. 45,099 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,099. The company has a current ratio of 21.24, a quick ratio of 21.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 1 year low of $13.12 and a 1 year high of $14.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.93. The stock has a market cap of $775.76 million, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.66.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The investment management company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $47.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.62 million. As a group, analysts forecast that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCPC. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It seeks to invest in the United States.

