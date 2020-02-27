BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The investment management company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $47.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.62 million.

BlackRock TCP Capital stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.41. 970,253 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,050. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 21.24 and a quick ratio of 21.24. BlackRock TCP Capital has a fifty-two week low of $13.05 and a fifty-two week high of $14.84. The company has a market capitalization of $775.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.93.

TCPC has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock TCP Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.60.

About BlackRock TCP Capital

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It seeks to invest in the United States.

