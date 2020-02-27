BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc (LON:BRWM) Increases Dividend to GBX 10 Per Share

BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc (LON:BRWM) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share by the investment trust on Thursday, May 7th. This represents a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This is an increase from BlackRock World Mining Trust’s previous dividend of $4.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON BRWM traded down GBX 17.50 ($0.23) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 331 ($4.35). The stock had a trading volume of 706,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,722. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 374.77 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 358.21. BlackRock World Mining Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 3.96 ($0.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 455.88 ($6.00). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $577.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48.

BlackRock World Mining Trust Company Profile

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the mining and metal sectors.

