Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) Short Interest Update

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 8,730,000 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the January 30th total of 10,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 825,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.6 days. Approximately 6.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BXMT shares. Bank of America started coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $37.50 target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Compass Point started coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.70.

In related news, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total value of $29,484.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,878 shares in the company, valued at $3,197,979.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.91, for a total value of $27,665.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,352,757.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,607 shares of company stock valued at $98,685. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New England Research & Management Inc. grew its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 35.3% in the third quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 31,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 19.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 44.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 412,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,773,000 after acquiring an additional 127,201 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 12.5% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 40,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 4,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 695.7% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

BXMT stock opened at $38.66 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.73. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.52. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 1-year low of $33.97 and a 1-year high of $40.62.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $109.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.10 million. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 39.60%. On average, analysts predict that Blackstone Mortgage Trust will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

