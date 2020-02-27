BLAST (BLAST) Price Down 26.9% Over Last Week

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. BLAST has a total market capitalization of $198,871.00 and $5.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BLAST has traded down 26.9% against the US dollar. One BLAST coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and Crex24.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003677 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000865 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000041 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000126 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000040 BTC.

BLAST Coin Profile

BLAST is a coin. BLAST’s total supply is 559,401,630 coins. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BLAST is blastblastblast.com.

Buying and Selling BLAST

BLAST can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLAST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BLAST using one of the exchanges listed above.

