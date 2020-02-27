Block-Logic Hits Market Cap of $50,675.00 (BLTG)

Block-Logic (CURRENCY:BLTG) traded 15.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 27th. Block-Logic has a total market cap of $50,675.00 and $1.00 worth of Block-Logic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Block-Logic coin can now be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges including STEX and SouthXchange. During the last week, Block-Logic has traded down 20.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00053205 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 44.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 55.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000234 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Block-Logic Coin Profile

Block-Logic is a coin. Block-Logic’s total supply is 35,045,912 coins and its circulating supply is 22,899,329 coins. Block-Logic’s official Twitter account is @BlockLogicBLTG. The official website for Block-Logic is block-logic.com.

Block-Logic Coin Trading

Block-Logic can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Block-Logic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Block-Logic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Block-Logic using one of the exchanges listed above.

