Blocknet (BLOCK) Reaches Market Capitalization of $12.32 Million

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. Over the last week, Blocknet has traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Blocknet coin can now be purchased for about $1.86 or 0.00021014 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, CryptoBridge, Upbit and Cryptopia. Blocknet has a total market capitalization of $12.32 million and approximately $32,391.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001154 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Blocknet Coin Profile

Blocknet is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 20th, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 6,609,720 coins. Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Blocknet is blocknet.co. The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Blocknet

Blocknet can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Upbit, Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blocknet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blocknet using one of the exchanges listed above.

