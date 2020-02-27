Blockpass (PASS) Market Cap Tops $333,394.00

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 27th. One Blockpass token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Blockpass has traded 16.5% lower against the US dollar. Blockpass has a market cap of $333,394.00 and $4,294.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Blockpass Token Profile

Blockpass’ launch date was May 31st, 2018. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 tokens. Blockpass’ official website is blockpass.org. The official message board for Blockpass is medium.com/@blockpass. Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Blockpass

Blockpass can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockpass directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockpass should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blockpass using one of the exchanges listed above.

