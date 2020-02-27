BlockStamp Trading 6.6% Lower Over Last Week (BST)

BlockStamp (CURRENCY:BST) traded 23.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. One BlockStamp coin can currently be purchased for about $0.91 or 0.00010273 BTC on popular exchanges including STEX, Crex24 and TOKOK. BlockStamp has a total market cap of $23.95 million and $7,893.00 worth of BlockStamp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BlockStamp has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00001059 BTC.

ILCoin (ILC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000491 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003664 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000868 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000043 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

USDX (USDX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002061 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About BlockStamp

BlockStamp (CRYPTO:BST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BlockStamp’s total supply is 33,787,423 coins and its circulating supply is 26,244,457 coins. BlockStamp’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. BlockStamp’s official message board is medium.com/blockstamp. BlockStamp’s official website is blockstamp.info.

Buying and Selling BlockStamp

BlockStamp can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Crex24 and TOKOK. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlockStamp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlockStamp should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlockStamp using one of the exchanges listed above.

