Blonder Tongue Labs, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Blonder Tongue Labs, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, an increase of 37.1% from the January 30th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of Blonder Tongue Labs stock opened at $0.85 on Thursday. Blonder Tongue Labs has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $1.29.

Blonder Tongue Labs Company Profile

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc, a technology-development and manufacturing company, provides television signal encoding, transcoding, digital transport, and broadband product solutions in the United States. It offers digital video headend products comprising high definition and SD, MPEG-2, and MPEG-4/H.264 encoders, as well as quadrature phase shift key to quadrature amplitude modulation (QAM) transcoders; digital QAM multiplexers; ATSC/QAM-IP transcoders; and EdgeQAM devices.

