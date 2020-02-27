Bloom (BLT) Price Reaches $0.0485 on Top Exchanges

Bloom (CURRENCY:BLT) traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 27th. Over the last week, Bloom has traded down 17.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Bloom token can now be purchased for about $0.0485 or 0.00000547 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and TOPBTC. Bloom has a market cap of $2.60 million and approximately $25.00 worth of Bloom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bloom alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00011221 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $229.26 or 0.02588860 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00217640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00042836 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000690 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00127943 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Bloom

Bloom was first traded on November 10th, 2017. Bloom’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,642,697 tokens. Bloom’s official Twitter account is @BloomToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bloom is hellobloom.io. The Reddit community for Bloom is /r/BloomToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bloom Token Trading

Bloom can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Bittrex, IDEX, AirSwap, TOPBTC, Upbit and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bloom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bloom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bloom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bloom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.