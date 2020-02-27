Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, a growth of 23.4% from the January 30th total of 1,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 339,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ BCOR opened at $18.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $940.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.70. Blucora has a twelve month low of $18.40 and a twelve month high of $37.17.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The information services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $149.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.11 million. Blucora had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 6.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Blucora will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Blucora news, CEO John S. Clendening sold 14,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total transaction of $355,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCOR. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blucora by 47.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 670,352 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,376,000 after acquiring an additional 215,375 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blucora by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,103,096 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $215,722,000 after buying an additional 192,034 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Blucora by 3.2% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 147,478 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,191,000 after buying an additional 4,634 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Blucora by 1.8% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 38,292 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Blucora by 53.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 99,399 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,151,000 after buying an additional 34,672 shares in the last quarter. 94.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on BCOR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Blucora from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Blucora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Blucora from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Blucora in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Blucora from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Blucora currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.50.

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

