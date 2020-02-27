BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.11.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on BMC Stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised BMC Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. DA Davidson raised BMC Stock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Benchmark assumed coverage on BMC Stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of BMC Stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

BMC Stock stock opened at $27.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 0.93. BMC Stock has a 52 week low of $16.86 and a 52 week high of $31.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in BMC Stock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in BMC Stock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in BMC Stock by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in BMC Stock by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in BMC Stock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000.

BMC Stock Company Profile

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc distributes lumber and building materials to new construction, and repair and remodeling contractors in the United States. Its products comprise structural components, such as floor and roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

