Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Short Interest Up 19.1% in February

Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 7,680,000 shares, an increase of 19.1% from the January 30th total of 6,450,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Papp L Roy & Associates lifted its position in Boeing by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 4,120 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $268,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL raised its position in shares of Boeing by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 2,627 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,296,000. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BA traded down $17.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $287.76. 10,948,313 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,296,400. Boeing has a 12 month low of $284.29 and a 12 month high of $446.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $328.83 and a 200 day moving average of $348.69. The stock has a market cap of $171.28 billion, a PE ratio of -239.80, a PEG ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.28.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative return on equity of 70.76% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The company had revenue of $17.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Boeing will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $2.055 per share. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is currently -236.89%.

BA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $342.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Buckingham Research boosted their price target on shares of Boeing from $308.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boeing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $353.03.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

