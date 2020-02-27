Boeing (NYSE:BA) Receives News Sentiment Rating of -1.67

Media coverage about Boeing (NYSE:BA) has trended somewhat negative on Thursday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Boeing earned a news impact score of -1.67 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the aircraft producer an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted Boeing’s ranking:

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $305.59 on Thursday. Boeing has a one year low of $302.72 and a one year high of $446.01. The firm has a market cap of $179.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -254.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $328.83 and its 200-day moving average is $348.69.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative return on equity of 70.76% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The company had revenue of $17.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Boeing will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $2.055 per share. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -236.89%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Boeing in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Boeing from $321.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Cfra cut Boeing to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cowen assumed coverage on Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Longbow Research assumed coverage on Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $353.03.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

