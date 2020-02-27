Bombardier, Inc. Class B (BBD.B) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE: BBD.B) in the last few weeks:

2/25/2020 – Bombardier, Inc. Class B had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$2.15 to C$1.80. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/18/2020 – Bombardier, Inc. Class B was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a C$1.85 price target on the stock, down previously from C$2.00.

2/18/2020 – Bombardier, Inc. Class B had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$2.00 to C$3.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/18/2020 – Bombardier, Inc. Class B had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$1.75 price target on the stock.

2/18/2020 – Bombardier, Inc. Class B had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$2.00 to C$2.40.

2/14/2020 – Bombardier, Inc. Class B had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$2.40 to C$2.15. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/14/2020 – Bombardier, Inc. Class B had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$1.65 to C$1.70. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/14/2020 – Bombardier, Inc. Class B had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$2.25 to C$2.00.

2/14/2020 – Bombardier, Inc. Class B had its price target raised by analysts at Vertical Research from C$1.70 to C$1.80.

1/28/2020 – Bombardier, Inc. Class B had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$2.25 to C$2.00.

1/23/2020 – Bombardier, Inc. Class B had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$1.70 to C$1.65. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/22/2020 – Bombardier, Inc. Class B had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from C$1.80 to C$1.40.

1/20/2020 – Bombardier, Inc. Class B had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$1.50 price target on the stock.

1/17/2020 – Bombardier, Inc. Class B had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.00 to C$2.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/17/2020 – Bombardier, Inc. Class B was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$1.70 price target on the stock, down previously from C$3.25.

1/17/2020 – Bombardier, Inc. Class B had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$3.00 to C$2.25.

1/17/2020 – Bombardier, Inc. Class B had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from C$2.70 to C$2.10.

1/17/2020 – Bombardier, Inc. Class B had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$4.00 to C$2.00.

1/16/2020 – Bombardier, Inc. Class B had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$3.70 to C$3.60. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of TSE BBD.B traded down C$0.06 on Thursday, reaching C$1.12. 8,860,191 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,460,000. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 12 month low of C$1.10 and a 12 month high of C$3.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.72. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

