Bombardier Inc. (TSE:BBD) to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($0.19) Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Bombardier Inc. (TSE:BBD) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Bombardier in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 24th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.19) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.18). National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bombardier’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. AltaCorp Capital lowered shares of Bombardier from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Desjardins raised shares of Bombardier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th.

Bombardier has a 52 week low of C$7.83 and a 52 week high of C$13.18.

Bombardier (TSE:BBD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.14) by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.55 billion.

