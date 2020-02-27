Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Short Interest Up 19.5% in February

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, a growth of 19.5% from the January 30th total of 929,200 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 408,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Shares of BKNG opened at $1,678.20 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,963.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,968.76. Booking has a 52 week low of $1,640.54 and a 52 week high of $2,094.00. The company has a market capitalization of $72.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in Booking by 0.9% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its position in Booking by 50.0% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management grew its position in Booking by 0.5% in the third quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its position in Booking by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 16 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Booking by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,775.00 price target on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $1,950.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,250.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,045.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Booking currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,100.33.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

