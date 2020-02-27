Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $23.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $22.11 by $1.19, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Booking had a net margin of 29.05% and a return on equity of 67.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $22.49 EPS. Booking updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to 9.05-9.65 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $9.05-9.65 EPS.

Shares of Booking stock traded down $18.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1,659.85. 1,337,967 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 498,346. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,955.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,967.43. Booking has a fifty-two week low of $1,592.45 and a fifty-two week high of $2,094.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $72.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.07.

Several analysts have commented on BKNG shares. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,350.00 target price (up previously from $2,240.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, January 10th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,775.00 price target on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $1,970.00 price target on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, November 11th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,067.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Consumer Edge started coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2,250.00 price target for the company. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Booking currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,026.35.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

