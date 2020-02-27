Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target Cut to $2,000.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $2,200.00 to $2,000.00 in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.18% from the stock’s previous close.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,250.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Booking from $1,800.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, January 31st. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,069.92.

BKNG opened at $1,678.20 on Thursday. Booking has a 12-month low of $1,640.54 and a 12-month high of $2,094.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,963.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,968.76.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolis Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Booking by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 27,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,167,000 after purchasing an additional 8,273 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its stake in Booking by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 54,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co boosted its stake in Booking by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 3,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,486,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Booking by 289.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 1,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

