Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Rating Reiterated by Stifel Nicolaus

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $1,950.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 16.20% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,775.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Booking from $1,800.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Booking from $2,360.00 to $2,330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Booking from $2,250.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,350.00 price objective (up from $2,240.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Booking has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,069.92.

BKNG opened at $1,678.20 on Thursday. Booking has a 12-month low of $1,640.54 and a 12-month high of $2,094.00. The stock has a market cap of $72.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,963.06 and a 200-day moving average of $1,968.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC bought a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

