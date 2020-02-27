Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BKNG. ValuEngine raised shares of Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America lowered shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Booking from $1,800.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1,775.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,050.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,036.58.

BKNG traded up $45.92 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1,724.12. 43,519 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,409. Booking has a 1-year low of $1,640.54 and a 1-year high of $2,094.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,963.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,968.76. The stock has a market cap of $72.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $23.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $22.11 by $1.19. Booking had a net margin of 29.05% and a return on equity of 67.17%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $22.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Booking will post 101.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Booking by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 594 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in Booking by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 687,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,409,495,000 after acquiring an additional 6,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CCM Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,307,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

