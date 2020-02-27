Boom Logistics Limited (ASX:BOL) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.01

Boom Logistics Limited (ASX:BOL) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, February 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.005 per share on Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th.

ASX:BOL traded up A$0.02 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching A$0.14 ($0.10). The stock had a trading volume of 345,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,392. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.29, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.67. Boom Logistics has a twelve month low of A$0.12 ($0.08) and a twelve month high of A$0.19 ($0.13). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of A$0.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$0.15.

Get Boom Logistics alerts:

Boom Logistics Company Profile

Boom Logistics Limited provides crane logistics and lifting solutions to resource, energy, utility, and infrastructure sectors in Australia. The company operates through two segments, Lifting Solutions and Labour Hire. It offers mobile and crawler cranes for wet and dry hire with short term or long term hire facilities; tailored elevated work platform (EWP) solutions with a fleet of travel towers and access equipment, and associated services; and project management services.

Further Reading: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Boom Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boom Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.