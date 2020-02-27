Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Short Interest Down 25.4% in February

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,470,000 shares, a decline of 25.4% from the January 30th total of 3,310,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

In related news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 31,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,487,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gary D. Labovich sold 7,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $602,802.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,169 shares of company stock worth $10,260,071 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Busey Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 215.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

BAH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.40.

Shares of BAH traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $71.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,925,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,146,839. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 52 week low of $52.19 and a 52 week high of $82.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.92.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 54.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.93%.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

