Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) CAO Sells $896,600.25 in Stock

Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) CAO Matthew Donal Murphy sold 2,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.11, for a total value of $896,600.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of SAM stock traded down $11.29 on Thursday, hitting $386.47. The company had a trading volume of 173,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,027. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.24 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $384.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $384.41. Boston Beer Company Inc has a twelve month low of $258.34 and a twelve month high of $444.64.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SAM shares. ValuEngine upgraded Boston Beer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Boston Beer from $403.00 to $424.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Boston Beer from $332.00 to $319.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $470.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Boston Beer from $450.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $417.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Boston Beer in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Beer by 29.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 90,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,555,000 after acquiring an additional 20,259 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Boston Beer by 3.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Boston Beer by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,006,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,039,000 after acquiring an additional 14,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Boston Beer by 18.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. 72.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.