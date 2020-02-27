Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Shares Sold by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. reduced its stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $9,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,261,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,729,000 after purchasing an additional 147,291 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Boston Properties by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,255,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,987,000 after buying an additional 91,778 shares during the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC increased its stake in Boston Properties by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 1,049,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,626,000 after buying an additional 42,870 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Boston Properties by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 791,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,132,000 after buying an additional 54,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in Boston Properties by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 482,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,580,000 after buying an additional 73,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

BXP traded down $7.16 on Thursday, reaching $128.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,186,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,345. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.12. The company has a market cap of $21.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 4.15. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.58 and a 52-week high of $147.83.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.94). Boston Properties had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $706.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. This is a positive change from Boston Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.92%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BXP shares. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Boston Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.38.

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 4,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total transaction of $697,366.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 96,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.28, for a total value of $13,482,582.56. Insiders have sold a total of 209,268 shares of company stock valued at $29,459,843 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

