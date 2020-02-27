BOX (NYSE:BOX) Announces Earnings Results

BOX (NYSE:BOX) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.28, Fidelity Earnings reports. BOX had a negative net margin of 19.76% and a negative return on equity of 513.34%. The company had revenue of $183.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.53 million.

Shares of BOX stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.28. 6,334,715 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,730,682. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.17, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. BOX has a 12-month low of $12.46 and a 12-month high of $21.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.61 and a beta of 1.40.

BOX has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of BOX from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.13.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.

