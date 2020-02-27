BP (NYSE:BP) Earning Critical News Coverage, Report Finds

News coverage about BP (NYSE:BP) has been trending negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. BP earned a coverage optimism score of -2.05 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the oil and gas exploration company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the media headlines that may have impacted BP’s score:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Argus downgraded shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BP has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.05.

Shares of NYSE:BP opened at $32.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $115.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. BP has a 12 month low of $32.65 and a 12 month high of $45.38.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. BP had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $71.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. BP’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that BP will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.71%. This is a boost from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. BP’s payout ratio is currently 84.75%.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

