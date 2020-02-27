BP plc (NYSE:BP) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,010 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 9,852 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BP were worth $4,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BP. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BP during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of BP during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of BP during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BP during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BP during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 11.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus lowered BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on BP in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.05.

BP traded down $1.15 on Thursday, hitting $31.53. The company had a trading volume of 17,584,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,521,521. The firm has a market cap of $111.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.79. BP plc has a 1 year low of $31.44 and a 1 year high of $45.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $71.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.44 billion. BP had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 9.80%. BP’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. On average, analysts predict that BP plc will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This is a positive change from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. BP’s payout ratio is 84.75%.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

