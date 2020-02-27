Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.15, Fidelity Earnings reports. Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 7.26% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $121.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.92 million.

NYSE:BHR traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.74. The stock had a trading volume of 286,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,878. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.51 million, a PE ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $7.21 and a 12 month high of $14.03.

A number of research firms recently commented on BHR. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.33.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

