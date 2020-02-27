Bridgewater Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BWB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $20.61 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Bridgewater Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BWB) will post sales of $20.61 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $20.61 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $20.60 million. Bridgewater Bancshares posted sales of $17.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares will report full-year sales of $87.59 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $87.30 million to $87.87 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $97.89 million, with estimates ranging from $96.70 million to $99.07 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Bridgewater Bancshares.

Get Bridgewater Bancshares alerts:

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.06 million. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.18%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BWB shares. ValuEngine cut Bridgewater Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in a report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bridgewater Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $159,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 69,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 8,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Bridgewater Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,010,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.71% of the company’s stock.

BWB opened at $12.62 on Thursday. Bridgewater Bancshares has a one year low of $10.15 and a one year high of $13.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.22 million, a P/E ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.03.

About Bridgewater Bancshares

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: What are no-load funds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bridgewater Bancshares (BWB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.