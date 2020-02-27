Bridgewater Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BWB) Given $15.67 Consensus Price Target by Brokerages

Shares of Bridgewater Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BWB) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $15.67 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.26 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Bridgewater Bancshares an industry rank of 63 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 132,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 3,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 3,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.71% of the company’s stock.

BWB opened at $12.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Bridgewater Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $10.15 and a fifty-two week high of $13.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.39 and its 200 day moving average is $12.61. The stock has a market cap of $363.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.03.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.06 million. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 13.52%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bridgewater Bancshares will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

