Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) EVP Acquires 1,000 Shares

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) EVP Kelly C. Baltes bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.95 per share, for a total transaction of $33,950.00.

Shares of EAT stock traded down $1.99 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,092,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,254. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.24. Brinker International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.93 and a twelve month high of $47.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.17.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $869.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.95 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 4.21%. Brinker International’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Brinker International, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Brinker International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.68%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EAT. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Brinker International in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brinker International by 190.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 794 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Brinker International by 117.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,248 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Brinker International by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EAT. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Brinker International from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Loop Capital upgraded Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Stephens lifted their price objective on Brinker International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Brinker International from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Brinker International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.95.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

