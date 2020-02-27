British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS) Increases Dividend to GBX 52.60 Per Share

British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 52.60 ($0.69) per share on Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This is an increase from British American Tobacco Plc Ads’s previous dividend of $50.75. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON BATS traded down GBX 33 ($0.43) on Thursday, reaching GBX 3,162.50 ($41.60). The company had a trading volume of 4,913,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,160,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.74, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.73. British American Tobacco Plc Ads has a 1-year low of GBX 1.17 ($0.02) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,500.50 ($46.05). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,403.87 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,069.92.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 2,500 ($32.89) to GBX 3,400 ($44.73) in a research note on Monday, December 16th. DZ Bank upped their target price on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads from GBX 2,610 ($34.33) to GBX 2,650 ($34.86) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($39.46) target price on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a GBX 4,000 ($52.62) target price on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,790.36 ($49.86).

About British American Tobacco Plc Ads

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

