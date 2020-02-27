British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS) PT Set at GBX 4,250 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS) has been assigned a GBX 4,250 ($55.91) price objective by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 30.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BATS. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a report on Friday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads from GBX 4,700 ($61.83) to GBX 4,600 ($60.51) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Bank of America upgraded shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 2,500 ($32.89) to GBX 3,400 ($44.73) in a research note on Monday, December 16th. DZ Bank boosted their price target on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads from GBX 2,610 ($34.33) to GBX 2,650 ($34.86) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads from GBX 4,000 ($52.62) to GBX 4,200 ($55.25) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. British American Tobacco Plc Ads has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,748.21 ($49.31).

Shares of BATS opened at GBX 3,269 ($43.00) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $74.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.17. British American Tobacco Plc Ads has a 12-month low of GBX 1.17 ($0.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,500.50 ($46.05). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,403.87 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,069.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.74.

About British American Tobacco Plc Ads

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

