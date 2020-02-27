Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $292.00 Million

Analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) will report $292.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Brixmor Property Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $289.60 million to $294.80 million. Brixmor Property Group reported sales of $291.14 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will report full year sales of $1.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Brixmor Property Group.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.27). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $293.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BRX shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. SunTrust Banks lowered Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Brixmor Property Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brixmor Property Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.75.

NYSE BRX opened at $19.11 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.55. Brixmor Property Group has a 12 month low of $16.85 and a 12 month high of $22.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 59.69%.

In related news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total value of $160,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,368 shares of company stock worth $570,846. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRX. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,433,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 11,397.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,645,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622,585 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 131.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,639,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,908 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,409,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,279,000 after purchasing an additional 704,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 6.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,475,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,843,000 after purchasing an additional 659,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

