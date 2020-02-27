Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) Shares Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) by 11,397.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,645,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,622,585 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.89% of Brixmor Property Group worth $57,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 72,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 55,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 29,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 40,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. 99.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

In related news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total transaction of $153,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 3,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $63,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,368 shares of company stock valued at $570,846. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRX stock opened at $19.11 on Thursday. Brixmor Property Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.85 and a fifty-two week high of $22.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.27). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $293.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group Inc will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 3rd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.69%.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

