Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) Short Interest Up 29.5% in February

Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 12,080,000 shares, an increase of 29.5% from the January 30th total of 9,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In related news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $63,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 6,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total value of $130,671.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,368 shares of company stock worth $570,846. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1,263.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 3,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. 99.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BRX opened at $19.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Brixmor Property Group has a 1 year low of $16.85 and a 1 year high of $22.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.55. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.81.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.27). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 23.52%. The firm had revenue of $293.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 3rd. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 59.69%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI cut Brixmor Property Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine cut Brixmor Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. SunTrust Banks cut Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.75.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

