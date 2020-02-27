Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD.

Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. trimmed its position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 38.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,880 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,970 shares during the period. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 1,566.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 83.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.02, for a total transaction of $23,326,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 367,292 shares of company stock valued at $112,851,413 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded down $11.93 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $273.95. 3,476,393 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,563,243. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $310.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $300.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.54, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.44. Broadcom Inc has a twelve month low of $250.09 and a twelve month high of $331.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 46.16%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.85 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AVGO. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Broadcom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 price target (up from $330.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $334.10.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

