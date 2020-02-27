Brokerages Anticipate Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) to Post $0.56 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.56 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bancorpsouth Bank’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.58. Bancorpsouth Bank also reported earnings of $0.56 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Bancorpsouth Bank will report full year earnings of $2.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.53. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Bancorpsouth Bank.

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $245.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.60 million. Bancorpsouth Bank had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 10.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BXS. TheStreet lowered Bancorpsouth Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. DA Davidson raised Bancorpsouth Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $34.50 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Bancorpsouth Bank from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Bancorpsouth Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bancorpsouth Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.83.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Bancorpsouth Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Bancorpsouth Bank in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Bancorpsouth Bank by 160.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bancorpsouth Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Bancorpsouth Bank by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BXS traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,356. Bancorpsouth Bank has a 12-month low of $26.47 and a 12-month high of $32.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Bancorpsouth Bank’s payout ratio is presently 29.48%.

Bancorpsouth Bank Company Profile

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, equipment and receivable financing, and agricultural loans; a range of short-to-medium term secured and unsecured commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions.

