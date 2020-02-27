Brokerages Anticipate Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $17.70 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) to post $17.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Energy Recovery’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $18.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $16.90 million. Energy Recovery reported sales of $17.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Energy Recovery will report full year sales of $85.12 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $84.34 million to $85.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $98.12 million, with estimates ranging from $97.20 million to $99.03 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Energy Recovery.

Get Energy Recovery alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Energy Recovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

In other Energy Recovery news, VP Farshad Ghasripoor sold 2,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $28,690.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $671,890. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Emily Smith sold 7,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $84,666.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,854.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 214,923 shares of company stock valued at $1,926,568 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Energy Recovery by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 484,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,745,000 after purchasing an additional 21,100 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Energy Recovery in the fourth quarter valued at about $129,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,471,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,411,000 after purchasing an additional 74,685 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 214.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 62,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 42,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 96,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 8,852 shares during the period. 35.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ERII opened at $10.06 on Thursday. Energy Recovery has a 12 month low of $7.72 and a 12 month high of $12.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $554.47 million, a PE ratio of 40.24 and a beta of 4.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.61.

About Energy Recovery

Energy Recovery, Inc provides energy solutions to industrial fluid flow markets under the ERI, PX, Pressure Exchanger, PX Pressure Exchanger, AT, AquaBold, VorTeq, MTeq, IsoBoost, and IsoGen names. The company operates through Water and Oil & Gas segments. It offers pressure exchanger energy recovery devices for water desalination plants; hydraulic turbochargers for low-pressure brackish, high-pressure seawater reverse osmosis systems, and other water treatment applications; and high-pressure and circulation pumps for small- to medium-sized desalination plants.

Featured Story: Holder of Record

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Energy Recovery (ERII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Recovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Recovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.