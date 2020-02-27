Brokerages Anticipate Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EYEG) to Announce -$0.81 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EYEG) to announce earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Eyegate Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Eyegate Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.75) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, March 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eyegate Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.09) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.67) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Eyegate Pharmaceuticals.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Eyegate Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ EYEG opened at $6.09 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.58 and a 200-day moving average of $4.98. The company has a market capitalization of $25.25 million, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 2.68. Eyegate Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $12.89.

In other news, major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund purchased 23,000 shares of Eyegate Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.97 per share, for a total transaction of $137,310.00. Insiders own 47.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Eyegate Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Eyegate Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $329,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eyegate Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $337,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.29% of the company’s stock.

Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. Its proprietary platform technologies consist of crosslinked thiolated carboxymethyl hyaluronic acid (CMHA-S) and iontophoresis drug delivery system.

