Brokerages Anticipate Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) to Post -$0.19 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) to post ($0.19) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Limoneira’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.19) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.18). Limoneira reported earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 72.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Limoneira will report full year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.41. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.06 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Limoneira.

Get Limoneira alerts:

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 13th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24). The company had revenue of $36.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.78 million. Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 3.47%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Limoneira from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub cut Limoneira from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. National Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Limoneira in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Limoneira from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Limoneira presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.75.

Shares of LMNR opened at $18.75 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. Limoneira has a 52-week low of $17.05 and a 52-week high of $25.65. The company has a market cap of $345.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.67, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.98.

In related news, CEO Harold S. Edwards sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total transaction of $40,480.00. Insiders have sold 8,223 shares of company stock worth $167,831 in the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMNR. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Limoneira in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Limoneira in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Limoneira by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Limoneira by 17.3% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Limoneira by 103.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 7,964 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

About Limoneira

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, Other Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons.

Read More: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Limoneira (LMNR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Limoneira Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limoneira and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.