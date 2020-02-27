Brokerages Expect Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $585.83 Million

Equities analysts predict that Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) will post sales of $585.83 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bruker’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $599.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $564.80 million. Bruker posted sales of $553.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Bruker will report full year sales of $2.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.18 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Bruker.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Bruker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Bruker in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Bruker in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Bruker in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.08.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bruker in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bruker by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,476,826 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $75,270,000 after acquiring an additional 49,046 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Bruker by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,660,293 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $84,625,000 after acquiring an additional 43,765 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Bruker by 114.9% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 290,101 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,787,000 after acquiring an additional 155,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bruker by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,839 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. 68.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRKR opened at $46.22 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.01 and a 200-day moving average of $47.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.02, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.42. Bruker has a 12-month low of $36.83 and a 12-month high of $54.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.43%.

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry solutions; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

