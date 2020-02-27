Brokerages Expect Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) to Announce $0.38 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) to post earnings per share of $0.38 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Ciena’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the lowest is $0.34. Ciena reported earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ciena will report full year earnings of $2.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $2.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $3.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ciena.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.05). Ciena had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $968.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Ciena’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CIEN shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ciena in a report on Monday, December 9th. Dougherty & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Ciena currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.23.

In related news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total transaction of $83,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 109,037 shares of company stock worth $5,742,648. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Ciena in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,177,931,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Ciena by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,832,841 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $163,624,000 after buying an additional 436,040 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,771,741 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $147,965,000 after purchasing an additional 215,427 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,642,839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $155,513,000 after purchasing an additional 301,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,166,259 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $135,167,000 after purchasing an additional 180,614 shares in the last quarter. 90.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CIEN traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,909,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,705,518. Ciena has a 52 week low of $32.76 and a 52 week high of $46.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.06.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

