Brokerages Expect Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) to Announce $0.12 EPS

Brokerages expect that Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) will report $0.12 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Crawford & Company’s earnings. Crawford & Company reported earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 60%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Crawford & Company will report full year earnings of $0.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.88. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Crawford & Company.

CRD.B has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Crawford & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. TheStreet lowered Crawford & Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Crawford & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Shares of CRD.B opened at $7.37 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.68 and a 200 day moving average of $9.44. Crawford & Company has a fifty-two week low of $7.35 and a fifty-two week high of $10.79. The firm has a market cap of $407.45 million, a P/E ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. Crawford & Company’s payout ratio is presently 25.32%.

Crawford & Company Company Profile

Crawford & Company provides claims management and outsourcing solutions to the risk management and insurance industry, and self-insured entities. The company's Crawford Claims Solutions segment offers claims management services related to property, casualty, and catastrophe losses caused by physical damage to commercial and residential real properties, and personal properties, as well as marine losses.

