Brokerages Expect First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) to Announce $0.72 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) will report earnings of $0.72 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for First Interstate Bancsystem’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the highest is $0.74. First Interstate Bancsystem also posted earnings per share of $0.72 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that First Interstate Bancsystem will report full-year earnings of $3.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.05. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for First Interstate Bancsystem.

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80. First Interstate Bancsystem had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 24.33%. The company had revenue of $165.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.13 million.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of First Interstate Bancsystem in a report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised First Interstate Bancsystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised First Interstate Bancsystem from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIBK. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in First Interstate Bancsystem by 12.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 135,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after purchasing an additional 15,019 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Interstate Bancsystem by 3.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in First Interstate Bancsystem by 5.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in First Interstate Bancsystem by 63.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 100,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,046,000 after purchasing an additional 39,092 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in First Interstate Bancsystem during the third quarter valued at about $2,920,000. 50.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FIBK opened at $37.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. First Interstate Bancsystem has a one year low of $36.57 and a one year high of $43.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.62 and a 200 day moving average of $40.67.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from First Interstate Bancsystem’s previous None dividend of $0.20. First Interstate Bancsystem’s payout ratio is currently 44.30%.

First Interstate Bancsystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

