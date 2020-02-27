Brokerages Expect Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) to Post $0.28 EPS

Shares of Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price target of $25.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.28 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Graham an industry rank of 205 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GHM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Graham from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Graham in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Graham from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th.

Shares of Graham stock opened at $17.38 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.67 and a beta of 0.67. Graham has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $23.77.

Graham (NYSE:GHM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $25.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.36 million. Graham had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a positive return on equity of 3.01%. On average, equities analysts expect that Graham will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Graham’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.27%.

In other news, CEO James R. Lines acquired 12,357 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.17 per share, for a total transaction of $224,526.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,360,900.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Glajch acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.38 per share, for a total transaction of $73,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 19,213 shares of company stock worth $347,365. 3.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graham during the 4th quarter worth $1,924,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graham during the 4th quarter worth $565,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Graham by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 160,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 24,050 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Graham by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 718,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,720,000 after purchasing an additional 15,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graham during the 3rd quarter worth $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, electric power generation, and other industries worldwide. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers, as well as custom-engineered ejectors; and vacuum equipment, such as steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps.

