Brokerages Expect NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $92.26 Million

Analysts expect NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) to announce sales of $92.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for NIC’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $91.72 million and the highest is $92.80 million. NIC reported sales of $85.18 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NIC will report full-year sales of $386.71 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $384.70 million to $388.71 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $420.38 million, with estimates ranging from $418.06 million to $422.71 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow NIC.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $87.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.26 million. NIC had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 22.11%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS.

EGOV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of NIC in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of NIC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NIC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of NIC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.33.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in NIC by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,559,833 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,862,000 after acquiring an additional 126,201 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in NIC by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,308,353 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,242,000 after buying an additional 426,501 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in NIC by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,188,162 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,556,000 after buying an additional 20,873 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in NIC by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,131,061 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,279,000 after acquiring an additional 251,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NIC by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 990,906 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,146,000 after acquiring an additional 24,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EGOV stock opened at $19.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.83. NIC has a fifty-two week low of $15.48 and a fifty-two week high of $24.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This is a boost from NIC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. NIC’s payout ratio is 41.56%.

NIC Company Profile

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company's outsourced portal business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based and enterprise-wide portals on their behalf.

