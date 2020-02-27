Brokerages Expect Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC) to Announce $0.10 Earnings Per Share

Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $16.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.10 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Northern Technologies International an industry rank of 218 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NTIC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northern Technologies International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Northern Technologies International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th.

Shares of NTIC stock opened at $12.55 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.74. Northern Technologies International has a 1 year low of $10.02 and a 1 year high of $15.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 0.97.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Northern Technologies International had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $14.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Northern Technologies International will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Northern Technologies International’s payout ratio is 47.27%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTIC. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Northern Technologies International by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Northern Technologies International by 333.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Northern Technologies International in the third quarter worth $165,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Northern Technologies International by 100.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 21,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northern Technologies International by 31.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,774 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 5,240 shares during the period. 34.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Technologies International

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services to automotive, electronics, electrical, mechanical, military, retail consumer, and oil and gas markets. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

